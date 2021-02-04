Washington’s three GOP U.S. representatives voted against removing Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from both her committees Thursday, even as two of them strongly condemned the Georgia Republican’s use of bigoted and false conspiracy theories and encouraging political violence.

In a statement, U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler Thursday called on Republican leadership to sanction the freshman congresswoman who, among other things, endorsed the assassination of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“I’ve expressed my view on this matter to Republican leadership,” wrote Herrera Beutler, a Republican from Vancouver, in prepared remarks.

Still, she voted in support of Greene keeping her committee assignments.

“Marjorie Taylor Greene has espoused and amplified views that are not just objectionable, but insane,” said Herrera Beutler. “I’m sorry, but an airplane really did hit the Pentagon on 9/11. There is no cabal of celebrities and Democratic politicians running a satanic pedophile ring out of a pizza parlor.

“School shootings are not ‘false flag events,’” she continued. “California wildfires were not ignited by a space laser. And the presidential election was NOT stolen.”

Advertising

But Herrera Beutler and Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane, warned against the precedent of a House majority punishing a member of the minority.

That move “sets a dangerous precedent to allow members of the opposing party to hand down punishments that impact an elected representative’s ability to serve their constituents based on statements that were made prior to being elected,” said McMorris Rodgers in a statement.

McMorris Rodgers said she disagreed with and disavowed videos and statements that have emerged about Greene.

“Serving in Congress is a privilege that requires the highest levels of trust and respect — both for the office and the individuals who entrusted us to be their voice in government,” she said. “Rep. Taylor Greene must responsibly own her actions, work diligently to rebuild her reputation, and restore the trust that she has broken with so many.”

Emails seeking comment to the office of Washington’s other GOP member of Congress, U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, were not returned.

Thursday’s vote by Democrats and 11 Republicans removed Greene from the Education and Labor Committee, as well as the Budget Committee.

On Wednesday, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy denounced Greene’s past statements but decided against punishing her.