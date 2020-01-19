Rep. Pramila Jayapal said on Sunday she is endorsing Sen. Bernie Sanders for president. Jayapal, an emerging leader of the Democratic party’s liberal wing, tweeted “Bernie has the bold passion, authenticity & clarity that working people across this country desperately need.”

Jayapal represents Washington’s 7th Congressional district, which includes most of Seattle and surrounding communities. She’s also the co-chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus.

Jayapal told The Washington Post she will be named national health policy chair for Sanders’ campaign, as well as Washington state chair. The Post described the endorsement as a blow to Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who is seeking support from women as she, Sanders and other candidates vie for the Democratic presidential nomination.