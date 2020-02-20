LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Latest on presidential campaign developments (all times local.):

12:30 p.m.

Former Vice President Joe Biden on Thursday slammed one of his presidential rivals for voting against the 1993 Brady Bill. At an emotional event with gun control activists Biden said “too many Republicans and some Democrats like Bernie Sanders voted — five times — against the Brady Bill.”

Biden called politicians who opposed gun control “cowards” but would not respond to reporters’ questions whether he thought Sanders was a coward.

Asked whether Biden accepts Sanders’ statements that he’s changed his mind on gun control, Biden answered: “I do think he’s changed his views and I’m happy about that.”

Biden’s broadside at Sanders came as the campaign released a web video of Sanders telling a radio caller after the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre that allowing people to sue gun manufacturers would do no good. Biden alluded to Sanders’ support for a 2005 law immunizing gun manufacturers from lawsuits at Wednesday night’s debate.

___

12 p.m.

Elizabeth Warren is digging into her attacks on Mike Bloomberg a day after her sharp barbs left the New York billionaire on his heels in the Democratic debate.

Warren told supporters Thursday outside Las Vegas that “last night was a lot of fun” because Bloomberg was held accountable.

“I have really had it with billionaires, regardless of party, who think that the rules don’t apply to them,” Warren said.

Warren pressed Bloomberg at the debate to say how many nondisclosure agreements his company has signed preventing women from talking about complaints of harassment.

She leaned in on Thursday, saying when women complain, Bloomberg can “throw a little money on it, put a little gag in the woman’s mouth.”