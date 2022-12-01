ATLANTA — The final days of Georgia’s Senate runoff campaign have formed a familiar pattern. Democrats try to stir enthusiasm with high-profile surrogates and a million-dollar ad campaign. Republicans largely find themselves in damage control mode. And yet neither party can claim the upper hand, as one of the most hotly contested races of the midterms remains a toss-up.

That pattern played out Thursday as former President Barack Obama visited Georgia for the second time in just over a month to campaign with Sen. Raphael Warnock, the Democratic incumbent facing Herschel Walker, the Republican former football star.

Hours before the evening rally, Walker’s campaign was the focus of attention after a woman who had been in a long-term relationship with Walker said that he had attacked her in a rage in 2005 after she caught him with another woman.

Walker’s campaign did not comment about the allegations from the woman, Cheryl Parsa. Parsa, who said she had been in a five-year relationship with Walker, described how he had put his hands on her throat and chest and swung his fist at her as she ducked out of the way.

The discordant split screen on the campaign trail Thursday illustrated the stark differences between the imagery of the two campaigns in a race that polls show remains within the margin of error.

For Democrats, Obama’s visit was the emotional high point of weeks of nearly nonstop organizing, canvassing and voter mobilization before the runoff election Tuesday. His last visit to Georgia came in October during the general election, just shy of two weeks before Election Day. His event in Atlanta with Warnock on Thursday was viewed by Democrats as an ironclad way to ensure that Black voters, a must-win constituency in the state, remain enthusiastic, despite back-to-back elections and runoffs that have sent Georgia voters to the polls four times in the past two years.

“We can’t be complacent,” Obama told a crowd of hundreds of supporters in Atlanta. “We have to run through the tape. That means all of us doing our part to make sure that Raphael Warnock goes back to the United States Senate.”

Even as election officials report high turnout in parts of Georgia during the early voting period that ends Friday, some Democrats continue to fret over motivating voters.

“There’s a lot of folks who are going to turn out regardless,” said John Jackson, chair of the Democratic Party in DeKalb County, a Democratic stronghold that contains parts of Atlanta, “but we need some inspiration to really turn out the people who — no matter who’s in office, no matter who is senator — their situation can be a bit rough. Housing isn’t affordable. Crime is up. You know, we’ve got to have a better message for them.”

Democrats in midterm races in Pennsylvania, Nevada and other battleground states have sought out Obama to provide that inspiration and to deliver the closing message to their supporters. In Georgia, the former president had a simple instruction for the Democratic voters who had not yet cast ballots during the state’s early voting period: to head to the polls and expand Democrats’ majority in the Senate.

Hundreds of people filled the sprawling central Atlanta venue, Pullman Yards, that was once used to repair damaged railway cars. Many in the audience — mostly Black, with white, Latino and Asian American attendees — raised signs emblazoned with Warnock’s face and his campaign’s bright yellow “W” logo. Chants of “One more time” and “Sí se puede” — Spanish for “Yes we can” — often broke out.

The Walker campaign had its own national Republican surrogates visiting Georgia on Thursday.

Walker held a rally in Woodstock, Georgia, more than an hour’s drive from the Atlanta event with Obama, drawing Sen, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, one of Walker’s most vocal Republican supporters. Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, the head of Senate Republicans’ campaign arm, plans to rally with Walker in south Georgia on Friday.

In an email Thursday morning, the Walker campaign used the former president’s visit as a fundraising vehicle. “Last time President Obama was in Georgia, he rallied 7,000 voters and got wall-to-wall TV coverage for Raphael Warnock in the final days of the general election,” the email to Walker supporters reads. “Now he’s looking to have a bigger impact in the runoff.”

As the election approaches Tuesday, Walker and Warnock are contending with a shortened campaign schedule.

Last year’s Senate runoff period lasted nine weeks, but the state’s new election law cut the time to four weeks. Each party has deployed a wealth of resources to the state, including millions of dollars in advertising and close to 1,000 new field staff members.

Counties across Georgia have seen record-high turnout numbers in the seven-day early voting period, with hourslong lines at precincts in metro Atlanta. More than 1.1 million voters have cast ballots in the runoff as of Thursday, according to data from the Georgia secretary of state’s office.

Democrats have relied on grassroots organizing and a heavy dose of star power to encourage voters to return to the polls in the final days of the runoff. Former first lady Michelle Obama recorded robocalls asking Atlanta voters to cast ballots before her husband’s visit. On Wednesday, two actors — America Ferrera and Tessa Thompson — held a voter mobilization event for Latino voters in Atlanta.

Barack Obama also cut a 60-second advertisement for Warnock that is now running in Atlanta markets. In it, he said he had known Warnock for years, calling him “a man of great moral integrity” and a “clear voice in the fight to defend our democracy.”