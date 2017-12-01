MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker says he won’t comment on allegations of sexual misconduct lodged against President Donald Trump or Minnesota Sen. Al Franken, even though he’s said that Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore should step aside.

Walker said Friday, “I don’t comment on things in the past. I comment on things that are before me right now.”

Walker also refused to comment on whether the Legislature should release details of sexual misconduct complaints that have been lodged against staff and lawmakers. Republican and Democratic leaders are united in keeping the records secret.

Walker says he’ll leave that up to the Legislature, but his office has an “aggressive policy” and takes the issue “very seriously.” Walker says no one in his office has been reprimanded for sexual harassment.