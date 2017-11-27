MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker is the only elected official slated to speak so far at a conference next month in West Palm Beach, Florida, that is attracting some well-known conservatives.
Walker’s scheduled appearance at Turning Point USA’s Student Action Summit drew criticism Monday from Democrats who say he is aligning himself with extreme and divisive political figures.
Other confirmed speakers include Donald Trump Jr., short-lived White House spokesman Anthony Scaramucci and Sebastian Gorka, a national security aide whose hard-line views on immigration and terrorism caused discord inside and outside the White House.
Wisconsin Democratic Party Chairwoman Martha Laning says Walker is “sharing events with white supremacists, advocates of political violence, fake-news conspiracy theorists and ring-wing extremists.”
Most Read Stories
- This City Hall, brought to you by Amazon | Danny Westneat
- Here are the bowl game possibilities for the UW Huskies after their Apple Cup win
- Seattle teen sentenced in Jasmer slaying
- The Huskies embarrassed WSU in another Apple Cup. Just don't call it a rivalry game
- Man whose life sentence was commuted by then-Gov. Gregoire now facing Kent murder charge
Walker’s campaign spokesman did not immediately return a message seeking comment.