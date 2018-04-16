MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Scott Walker has signed into law a bill that would prohibit local governments from enacting a wide variety of employment regulations.
The new law Walker signed Monday would block local officials from setting requirements for overtime or benefits, minimum wages for local government employees, employment discrimination ordinances and requirements for labor peace agreements. Those are deals in which employers agree to allow a union to attempt to organize.
The bill passed the Senate and Assembly with Republicans united in support and Democrats against.
The measure was among 93 Walker signed in the Capitol on Monday.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Archaeologists find silver treasure on German Baltic island VIEW
- Starbucks CEO apologizes to black men arrested while waiting at Philadelphia store
- In interview, Comey calls Trump ‘morally unfit’ and a ‘stain’ on all around him
- Catholic priest under investigation left suicide notes
- Springsteen, mom dance together to celebrate her birthday