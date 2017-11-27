MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Scott Walker has signed into law a bill that was introduced after cabin owners in western Wisconsin lost a legal fight that went all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.
The bill Walker signed Monday allows property owners to sell and use substandard lots.
It comes after the Supreme Court in June ruled the Murr family in Wisconsin was not entitled to compensation over development regulations that prohibited the sale of a lot next to their cabin on Lake St. Croix.
The family wanted to sell the undeveloped lot to help pay for renovations to the cottage.
The bill would allow property owners to build on or sell substandard lots.
The conservative group Americans for Prosperity-Wisconsin and the Pacific Legal Foundation, which represented the Murr family, both praised the new law as a win for homeowner rights.