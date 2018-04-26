MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Scott Walker is getting ready to start television advertising next week, six months before he stands for re-election.

Politico, citing a firm that tracks ad spending, reported Thursday that Walker had reserved $121,000 in TV ad time starting Tuesday and running through July 8 in the La Crosse and Green Bay markets.

Walker’s campaign declined to comment on the report.

Walker has recently been sounding an alarm about a possible Democratic “blue wave” in Wisconsin, citing recent wins for a special state Senate seat and Supreme Court race.

While trying to fire up the Republican base, Walker has also been traveling the state touting his record with an eye toward the broader general election voter.

More than a dozen Democrats are running for a chance to challenge Walker. The primary is Aug. 14.