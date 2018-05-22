MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Scott Walker is signaling he’s not interested in pursuing a six-week abortion ban.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed legislation earlier this month that bans most abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which is around six weeks of pregnancy.
The law is the most restrictive abortion law in the country. The American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa and the Planned Parenthood Federation of America have filed a lawsuit challenging the measure.
Reynolds and Walker are both Republicans. Asked Tuesday during a question-and-answer session with reporters at the executive mansion whether he would support a six-week abortion ban in Wisconsin, Walker said he feels Wisconsin’s abortion laws are “very strong” as it is.
