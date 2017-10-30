MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Scott Walker has met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Walker is in Israel for a trade mission. His office issued a news release saying he met with Netanyahu one-on-one in Jerusalem for an hour on Monday. The release said they discussed issues facing Israel and how to bolster the relationship between the country and Wisconsin. He release didn’t offer any details.

Walker also participated Monday in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial and a tree-planting ceremony at the Kennedy Peace Forest.

Walker plans to visit Tel Aviv on Tuesday. He’ll take part in several events aimed at developing partnerships in the water technology and technology sectors.

The governor is due to return to Wisconsin on Thursday.