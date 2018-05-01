MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Scott Walker’s first television ad of his re-election campaign highlights his efforts to bolster working training programs in the state.
Walker released the 30-second spot Tuesday. His campaign says it is running statewide but won’t say how much it’s spending on the spot.
The ad comes six months before the election but is two months later than when Walker first advertised during his re-election campaign in 2014. That year his Democratic opponent was set, but this year more than a dozen Democrats are running. The primary is Aug. 14.
Walker’s ad features features a firefighter from Hartland who says Walker is “helping people like me get the training we need.”
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- Unprecedented U.S.-British project launches to study the world's most dangerous glacier
- Parkland students see hypocrisy in NRA’s ban on guns at Pence speech
- At Nike, revolt led by women leads to exodus of male executives
Walker’s campaign says it’s the first in what will be a series of ads touting his record.