MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Scott Walker’s first television ad of his re-election campaign highlights his efforts to bolster working training programs in the state.

Walker released the 30-second spot Tuesday. His campaign says it is running statewide but won’t say how much it’s spending on the spot.

The ad comes six months before the election but is two months later than when Walker first advertised during his re-election campaign in 2014. That year his Democratic opponent was set, but this year more than a dozen Democrats are running. The primary is Aug. 14.

Walker’s ad features features a firefighter from Hartland who says Walker is “helping people like me get the training we need.”

Walker’s campaign says it’s the first in what will be a series of ads touting his record.