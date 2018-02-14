MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Scott Walker says he’s confident that his legislative priorities, including a child tax rebate and overhaul of the juvenile justice system, will pass.

Walker spoke to reporters Wednesday after he met with Republican Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald has raised doubts that there will be time to pass Walker’s juvenile justice package before the session ends next month. Fitzgerald and other Republican senators have also raised concerns about other Walker proposals, including an August sales tax holiday.

But Walker says he thinks there’s strong public support for the sales tax holiday. And Walker says he thinks his other top priorities, including measures increasing work requirements for food stamp recipients, are on track.

Walker says he reiterated to Fitzgerald he wants to pass the juvenile justice bill this year.