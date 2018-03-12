MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Gov. Scott Walker is criticizing Democrats for allowing a group to exclude female Democratic gubernatorial candidates from a recent forum.

More than a dozen candidates are vying for the Democratic nomination. The Construction Business Group held a forum in February that featured candidates Tony Evers, Matt Flynn, Andy Gronik, Mahlon Mitchell and Dana Wachs. Left out were Kathleen Vinehout and Kelda Helen Roys.

Walker issued a series of tweets Monday saying it’s shameful Democrats allowed female candidates to be excluded. He questioned how Democrats can say they stand for women.

CBG Executive Director Robb Kahl didn’t immediately return a message Monday. He told The Capital Times newspaper, however, that the group invited the top five fundraisers. A spokeswoman for the state Democratic Party didn’t immediately reply to an email.