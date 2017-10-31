MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Scott Walker’s re-election team contains familiar long-time advisers, including a target in the John Doe criminal investigation that looked into campaign fundraising during the 2012 recall election.

Walker announced key campaign leadership and staff positions Tuesday.

Walker’s campaign chairman will once again be longtime confidante and former Wisconsin Republican Party Chairman Michael Grebe. Milwaukee businessman Jon Hammes will be Walker’s campaign finance chairman.

Walker’s senior strategic adviser will be R.J. Johnson, who held the same role in Walker’s first run in 2010, the recall and his 2014 re-election bid. The Wisconsin Supreme Court in 2015 declared none of the fundraising activity Johnson and others were involved with to benefit Walker’s campaign was illegal.

Walker is set to launch his bid for a third term with a campaign rally Sunday.