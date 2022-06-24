The governors of Washington, California and Oregon issued a multi-state commitment to defend access to reproductive health care, including abortion and contraceptives on Friday.

“We will not stand on the sidelines as these attacks mount,” stated a joint-news release signed by the three governors. It was released shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, which safeguarded the right to abortion.

The commitment, dubbed the Multi-State Commitment to Reproductive Freedom, states Washington, California and Oregon will protect patients and medical professionals, refuse non-fugitive extradition for individuals facing criminal prosecution for receiving reproductive healthcare services, as well as defend and expand access to abortion care.

Each state has signed laws expanding access to reproductive health care in recent years including increasing funds to health care providers and expanding insurance coverage, according to the news release

“The Supreme Court has made it clear – they want to strip women of their liberty and let Republican states replace it with mandated birth because the right to choose an abortion is not ‘deeply rooted in history,’” Gov. Jay Inslee said in a statement.