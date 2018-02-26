MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Two Republicans running against Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin say they are open to allowing teachers to carry firearms in order to protect students.

State Sen. Leah Vukmir and Delafield businessman Kevin Nicholson on Monday both came out in support of putting guns in the hands of trained teachers and school safety officers to protect students.

Baldwin said last week she strongly opposes arming teaching, saying that doesn’t make any sense. She says arming teachers “could have catastrophic, unintended consequences.”

Vukmir told WTMJ-AM she would support having armed teachers if schools want it.

Nicholson spokesman Brandon Moody says “allowing some teachers who are trained and licensed” to carry weapons may be warranted. Moody says Nicholson believes schools should be safeguarded and armed by professionally trained safety professionals, even if that means hiring more police and security guards