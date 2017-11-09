INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is headed to his home state of Indiana, where he will pitch the Republican tax overhaul plan.

Air Force Two is set to touch down Thursday afternoon in Indianapolis. Pence will then make his way to the nearby suburb of Plainfield, where he is scheduled to meet local business leaders.

His speech is scheduled for Thursday evening at TKO Graphix, a local business. He will be joined by Secretary of Labor Alexander Acosta and Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb.

Pence’s trip comes as the Trump administration is trying to win support from Democratic Indiana Sen. Joe Donnelly for the tax plan.

President Donald Trump traveled to Indianapolis in September to tout the plan, just days after Pence promoted it at an Anderson event.