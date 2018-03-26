FARGO, N.D. (AP) — U.S. Vice President Mike Pence is traveling to North Dakota on Tuesday.
Pence is attending a Fargo fundraiser for Republican U.S. Rep. Kevin Cramer, who’s trying to unseat Democratic U.S. Sen. Heidi Heitkamp.
Pence also is scheduled to speak at an event on tax reform. He’s to deliver a similar speech in Minneapolis on Wednesday.
It’s the second trip to North Dakota in recent months for Pence. He visited Minot Air Force Base last October.
