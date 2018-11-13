ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jesse Ventura returned to his old workplace to advise Minnesota’s next governor on transition issues — and took the opportunity to talk up legalizing marijuana.
Ventura said he was invited by Democratic Gov.-elect Tim Walz to a meeting Tuesday at the Capitol. Ventura went through a similar transition after his election upset two decades ago and says he knows how hard it is.
The former wrestler-turned-politician found a receptive audience in Walz, who has expressed support in the past for legalization of marijuana for recreational use. Ventura says Minnesota is “missing the boat” on the economic benefits.
Minnesota currently has a medical marijuana program.
