MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The University of Wisconsin System regents have approved a formula for divvying up a chunk of new state aid according to schools’ performances.
The Republican-crafted state budget hands the system $26.25 million tied to performance in a number of areas, including improving student access, student progress toward completion, workforce contributions and efficiencies.
The budget requires the regents to submit a formula for measuring performance to the Legislature’s finance committee by mid-February.
The regents approved a plan Thursday that establishes 16 metrics for each institution, including average undergraduate enrollment, credit hours and time-to-degree.
Most Read Stories
- Seahawks broadcaster and former Husky star Warren Moon sued for sexual harassment
- If sexual harassment and misconduct allegations are true, Warren Moon is finished | Matt Calkins
- Say what? Washington Huskies pull off wild 74-65 upset win over No. 2 Kansas
- Saying goodbye to Seattle’s beloved 13 Coins
- Neil deGrasse Tyson responds, says Seahawks' lateral was just the 'Galilean transformation'
State public schools Superintendent Tony Evers cast the only dissenting vote, saying such an approach to funding doesn’t work.