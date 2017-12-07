MADISON, Wis. (AP) — University of Wisconsin System leaders have approved President Ray Cross’ proposal to bring an associate degree program under control of a four-year institution rather than system administration.

UW Colleges, the entity that oversees the system’s two-year schools, currently offers an associate degree in arts and sciences at the two-year schools, online and through the Flex Option. Cross’ plan to merge the two- and four-year schools calls for the system to administer the degree online and through Flex Option.

But the Higher Learning Commission says only institutions accredited as degree-granting authorities can offer such a degree.

System administration lacks such accreditation. Cross proposed letting a four-year campus of his choosing administer the degree online and through the Flex Option.

The regents approved the plan unanimously Thursday.