MADISON, Wis. (AP) — University of Wisconsin System leaders have approved President Ray Cross’ proposal to bring an associate degree program under control of a four-year institution rather than system administration.
UW Colleges, the entity that oversees the system’s two-year schools, currently offers an associate degree in arts and sciences at the two-year schools, online and through the Flex Option. Cross’ plan to merge the two- and four-year schools calls for the system to administer the degree online and through Flex Option.
But the Higher Learning Commission says only institutions accredited as degree-granting authorities can offer such a degree.
System administration lacks such accreditation. Cross proposed letting a four-year campus of his choosing administer the degree online and through the Flex Option.
The regents approved the plan unanimously Thursday.