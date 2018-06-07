MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The University of Wisconsin System is waiving application fees to its two-year schools for the fall semester.
System President Ray Cross told regents during a meeting Thursday at UW-Milwaukee that the move is designed to reassure students who may be uncertain about applying to a two-year school as the system merges those campuses with its four-year institutions.
Cross said UW officials recognize the uncertainty and realize students may be delaying applications. He says all the two-year schools are open and students should apply.
He said the fee waiver began Thursday and will continue until Sept. 7.
The regents in November approved Cross’ plan to make the 13 two-year schools branch campuses of seven nearby four-year schools. The four-year institutions are slated to take control of the smaller schools July 1.