Share story

By
The Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The University of Wisconsin System is waiving application fees to its two-year schools for the fall semester.

System President Ray Cross told regents during a meeting Thursday at UW-Milwaukee that the move is designed to reassure students who may be uncertain about applying to a two-year school as the system merges those campuses with its four-year institutions.

Cross said UW officials recognize the uncertainty and realize students may be delaying applications. He says all the two-year schools are open and students should apply.

He said the fee waiver began Thursday and will continue until Sept. 7.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

The regents in November approved Cross’ plan to make the 13 two-year schools branch campuses of seven nearby four-year schools. The four-year institutions are slated to take control of the smaller schools July 1.

The Associated Press