INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue is coming to Indiana this week for a gathering of the National FFA Organization, formerly the Future Farmers of America.

The Agriculture Department said Monday that Perdue will be in Indianapolis on Wednesday for the kickoff of the 90th annual FFA convention and expo.

Perdue, a farmer and former Georgia governor, is set to moderate an agriculture forum and will also give an opening speech.

Country music act Rascal Flatts is also scheduled to perform Wednesday.

The gathering wraps up Saturday with the selection of the coming year’s national FFA officers.

Purdue University sophomore Annalee Witte is competing for one of six open positions. Witte grew up in Wilkinson, Indiana, on a grain and livestock farm and is a graduate of Eastern Hancock High School.