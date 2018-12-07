WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department is warning the life of an imprisoned Iranian human rights activist is in imminent danger.
Deputy Spokesman Robert Palladino says in a statement Friday that Farhad Meisami began a hunger strike four months ago and should be released immediately.
Palladino says Meisami’s detention is a “brazen violation of human rights.” He is calling on Iran to release all unjustly detained political prisoners.
The statement says Meisami was arrested for peacefully protesting in support of women’s rights in Iran.
President Donald Trump has increased pressure on Iran by re-imposing punishing sanctions on Tehran after scrapping the landmark 2015 nuclear deal.
Trump administration officials often cite Iran’s human rights record as justification for their hard-line policies.