WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has authorized the release of $1.2 billion in U.S. military assistance to Egypt, despite human rights concerns that have held up previous funding.

The State Department said Friday it is notifying Congress that Pompeo has signed national security waivers allowing the money to be spent. Congress has 15 days to object. The money includes $1 billion in aid for the current 2018 budget year and $195 million appropriated for 2017 that would have had to have been returned to the Treasury had it not been spent by Sept. 30.

The department said Pompeo had determined that continuing the aid is important to strengthening security cooperation with Egypt. It added that it was continuing to work with Egypt to improve its human rights practices.