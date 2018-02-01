WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration says Syrian President Bashar Assad’s government may be developing new, more sophisticated chemical weapons.

U.S. officials say the characteristics of recent alleged attacks suggest Syria is producing chemical weapons despite a 2013 deal to destroy its program. The officials say it’s “highly likely” that Syria kept a stockpile of weapons.

The officials also say Syria may be making new kinds of weapons, either to improve their military capability or to escape international accountability.

The officials also say the Islamic State group keeps using chemical weapons such as sulfur mustard and chlorine. The officials say the militants are using shells or improvised explosive devices to deliver the chemicals.

The officials weren’t authorized to discuss the assessment on the record and briefed reporters on condition of anonymity.