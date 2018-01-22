JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says the Trump administration wants to help Indonesia play a central role in maritime security in the Asia-Pacific region.
Mattis spoke briefly to reporters Tuesday after meeting with his Indonesian counterpart.
His visit to Jakarta reflects one of the key tenets of the broad national security strategy that he publicly unveiled last Friday in Washington — building partnerships and strengthening alliances.
Mattis told reporters Tuesday that the U.S. wants to help Indonesia realize its ambition to become a “maritime fulcrum” in the region. He says that, on that basis, the U.S. wants to work together with Indonesia on countering terrorism in the Asia-Pacific.
Most Read Stories
- Amazon Go cashierless convenience store opens to the public in Seattle VIEW
- Renewal and resistance in Seattle — thousands take to streets for Women’s March WATCH
- WSU Cougars now focus on healing after death of quarterback Tyler Hilinski
- Landslide watch: Can experts predict collapse at Washington’s Rattlesnake Ridge?
- Analysis | Why did the Seahawks move on from Kris Richard as defensive coordinator? A look at the numbers