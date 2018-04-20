WASHINGTON (AP) — The top U.S. diplomat is calling out Syria, Russia and China as among the worst offenders last year on human rights.

Acting Secretary of State John Sullivan is unveiling the annual U.S. global human rights reports. He’s calling out Russia for abuses in the Crimea region of Ukraine that Moscow annexed in 2014.

Sullivan says that China “continues to spread the worst features of its authoritarian system.”

But Sullivan is also noting progress in the last year in other parts of the world. He says “bright spots” include Uzbekistan, where there’s been “positive effects” from reform efforts including the release of high-profile prisoners.

He says Liberia’s recent election and peaceful transition of power is a “milestone.”