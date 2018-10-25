WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States has imposed sanctions on the Singaporean-based director of a commodities company accused of laundering money for North Korea through the U.S. financial system.

The Department of Justice has also unsealed criminal charges against the person, Tan Wee Beng. Officials say he is also managing director of a marine fuels company involved in illicit economic activity with North Korea.

That’s according to a Treasury Department statement on Thursday announcing the latest round of U.S. actions against foreign companies and individuals said to have helped North Korea evade U.N.-mandated sanctions on its nuclear weapons program.

The blacklisting covers Tan himself and the two companies, Wee Tiong (S) Pte. Ltd., and WT Marine Pte. Ltd. The action blocks any assets they may have in the U.S.