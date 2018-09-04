Nation & World Politics US Rep. Richard Neal defeats challenger Tahirah Amatul-Wadud in Massachusetts Democratic primary Originally published September 4, 2018 at 6:30 pm Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press BOSTON (AP) — US Rep. Richard Neal defeats challenger Tahirah Amatul-Wadud in Massachusetts Democratic primary. The Associated Press Next StoryDemocratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren to face GOP’s Geoff Diehl Previous StoryIncumbent US Rep. Michael Capuano of Massachusetts concedes defeat to his Democratic primary challenger, Ayanna Pressley