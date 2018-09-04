Nation & World Politics US Rep. Joe Kennedy defeats challenger Gary Rucinski in Massachusetts Democratic primary Originally published September 4, 2018 at 6:13 pm Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press BOSTON (AP) — US Rep. Joe Kennedy defeats challenger Gary Rucinski in Massachusetts Democratic primary. The Associated Press Next StoryGOP state Rep. Geoff Diehl wins US Senate primary in Massachusetts, will face Democrat Elizabeth Warren in November Previous StoryUS Rep. Bill Keating defeats challenger William Cimbrelo in Massachusetts Democratic primary