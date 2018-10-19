WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will likely have his second meeting with Kim Jong Un early next year to continue charting a way for the North Korean leader to give up his nuclear weapons in a verifiable way.

A senior administration official told White House reporters Friday that a meeting is “likely sometime after the first of the year.”

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because details of the meeting have not been finalized.

Earlier this month, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made his fourth visit to North Korea, and he is coordinating with allies Japan and South Korea to arrange a second summit between Trump and Kim.

The two leaders’ meeting in June in Singapore produced a vague agreement on denuclearization with few, if any, specifics.