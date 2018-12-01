WASHINGTON (AP) — The commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and the U.S. Fifth Fleet has been found dead in his residence in Bahrain.
Chief of Naval Operations Adm. John Richardson says Vice Adm. Scott Stearney (STUHR’-nee) was found dead Saturday.
Richardson says the Naval Criminal Investigative Service and the Bahraini Ministry of Interior are investigating the death, but foul play is not suspected.
Rear Adm. Paul Schlise (schlees), the deputy commander of the Fifth Fleet, has taken over Stearney’s duties.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Perversion of Justice: How a future Trump Cabinet member gave a serial sex abuser the deal of a lifetime VIEW
- ‘Where are we going?’: George Bush’s final days
- Former President George H.W. Bush dies at age 94 VIEW
- Yukon trapper shoots attacking grizzly — then finds his family already mauled to death
- Navy admiral found dead in Bahrain home
Richardson described Stearney as a decorated naval warrior, a devoted husband and father, and a good friend.
The Fifth Fleet includes the Arabian Gulf, the Gulf of Oman, the Gulf of Aden, the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea.