WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. says it will suspend or curtail several aid programs to Cambodia, citing setbacks to democracy in the southeast Asian nation.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says that after a review conducted after Cambodia’s Senate elections, the U.S. will suspend or curtail several Treasury, international development and military assistance programs that support Cambodia’s tax department, local governments and the Cambodia military.

Sanders says the Senate elections on Sunday failed to represent the will of the Cambodian people. The ruling party of Cambodia’s prime minister Hun Sen claimed a sweeping win in the election, a victory that was assured after it eliminated any serious opposition from the contest.

Sanders says the review was conducted to ensure that U.S. taxpayer funds are not supporting anti-democratic behavior.