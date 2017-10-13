Nation & World Politics US-Canadian couple returns to Canada after 5 years held captive by Taliban-linked group Originally published October 13, 2017 at 5:54 pm Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — US-Canadian couple returns to Canada after 5 years held captive by Taliban-linked group. The Associated Press Next StoryCanadian man held hostage in Afghanistan tells AP on plane he and his family have “unparalleled resilience” Previous Story2 South Dakota women share their stories of harassment, rape