WASHINGTON (AP) — The new foreign minister of Mexico has held talks with U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen as they seek ways to curb the flow of Central American migrants heading north.
Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard says he had a “cordial and respectful” meeting with Nielsen. But no agreement was announced following their talks Monday in Washington.
This was the first time Ebrard has met with Nielsen since the inauguration Saturday of Mexican President Andres Manual Lopez Obrador. The Trump administration is seeking Mexico’s help with the wave migrants seeking asylum in the U.S. One possibility would be to make them wait in Mexico while their asylum claims are processed.
Mexico has called for increased U.S. investment in Central America to create jobs and make people less likely to leave.
