JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A university says it’s looking into whether grant money was misused after a former political aide for Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens says he got paid from a grant to promote one of Greitens’ books.

Washington University spokeswoman Julie Flory says the St. Louis-based school takes accountability seriously. She says the school is reviewing issues related to a Greitens’ grant after the release this week of a House investigatory report.

The report included testimony from former Greitens’ political aide Danny Laub. Laub said he was paid simultaneously by Greitens and by a Templeton Foundation grant administered through Washington University.

Laub testified that he and Greitens had discussed ways to leverage the 2015 release of his book “Resilience” to help raise money and create support for his gubernatorial campaign.