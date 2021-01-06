On Wednesday, Congress will meet in a joint session to certify state election results and tally the official count of electoral votes. Normally a mere formality, the day has taken on added significance as President Donald Trump has used nearly all available measures to try to overturn his electoral defeat.

Democrat Joe Biden won the electoral vote 306-232 over Trump.

More than a dozen Republican senators and more than 100 Republican House of Representative members are expected to object to election certification, which would lead to hours of debate. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane, has said she will object to the certification.

Vice President Mike Pence, as president of the Senate, presides over the session but the Constitution does not give him the power to change results. Trump, in his efforts to overturn the election results, has nonetheless called on Pence to reject the state-certified tallies of several states.

The joint session begins at 10 a.m. PST. The Seattle Times will be updating this post with the latest news throughout the day.

Watch live as Trump speaks and Congress prepares to count Electoral College votes:

