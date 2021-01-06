On Wednesday, Congress will meet in a joint session to certify state election results and tally the official count of electoral votes. Normally a mere formality, the day has taken on added significance as President Donald Trump has used nearly all available measures to try to overturn his electoral defeat.
Democrat Joe Biden won the electoral vote 306-232 over Trump.
More than a dozen Republican senators and more than 100 Republican House of Representative members are expected to object to election certification, which would lead to hours of debate. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane, has said she will object to the certification.
Vice President Mike Pence, as president of the Senate, presides over the session but the Constitution does not give him the power to change results. Trump, in his efforts to overturn the election results, has nonetheless called on Pence to reject the state-certified tallies of several states.
The joint session begins at 10 a.m. PST. The Seattle Times will be updating this post with the latest news throughout the day.
Watch live as Trump speaks and Congress prepares to count Electoral College votes:
Trump pressures powerless Pence on electoral count
President Donald Trump on Wednesday tightened the screws on his most loyal soldier, trying to pressure Vice President Mike Pence to use powers he does not have to overturn the will of voters in a desperate and futile bid to undo President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the November election.
Pence finds himself in the most precarious position of his tenure as he prepares to preside over Wednesday’s congressional tally of Electoral College votes, bearing witness to the formality of the Trump-Pence team’s defeat.
Beginning at 1 p.m., Pence’s role is to open the certificates of the electoral votes from each state and present them to the appointed “tellers” from the House and Senate in alphabetical order. At the end of the count, Pence, seated on the House of Representatives’ rostrum, has the task of announcing who has won the majority of votes for both president and vice president.
Despite his largely ceremonial assignment, Pence is under intense pressure from the president and legions of supporters who want the vice president to use the moment to overturn the will of the voters in a handful of battleground states.
“All Mike Pence has to do is send them back to the States, AND WE WIN,” Trump tweeted Wednesday morning. “Do it Mike, this is a time for extreme courage!”
Pence has no such unilateral power under the Constitution and congressional rules that govern the count.
EXPLAINER: How Congress will count Electoral College votes
What is happening during this congressional joint session?
Under federal law, Congress must meet Jan. 6 to open sealed certificates from each state that contain a record of their electoral votes. The votes are brought into the chamber in special mahogany boxes used for the occasion.
Representatives of both parties in both chambers read the results out loud and do an official count. The president of the Senate, Vice President Mike Pence, presides over the session and declares the winner.
Some Republicans plan to challenge Democrat Joe Biden’s victory in at least six states making what is usually a routine step in the path to inauguration the broadest effort to challenge a president’s win since the Civil War.
The Republicans — at least 13 senators and potentially more than 100 House members — are citing Trump’s repeated, baseless charges of widespread fraud. Their objections could force multiple votes in the Republican-run Senate and the Democratic-controlled House that will almost certainly fail. More than a dozen GOP senators have said they won’t support the challenges and plan to vote against them.
To understand more about what the Constitution requires, how the session is expected to unfold, what happens when there is an objection, how the challenges are affecting the Republican party and the role of Vice President Mike Pence, read the story here.
Trump supporters heckle Romney, chanting ‘traitor’ on a flight to D.C.
Under dimmed cabin lights on a flight from Salt Lake City on Tuesday, a woman bellowed a rallying cry to a group of Trump supporters headed to D.C. to rally behind the president, urging them to tell fellow passenger Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, “what we think.”
“Traitor! Traitor! Traitor!” they chanted for 20 seconds.
“Resign, Mitt!” another shouted.
The video, which went viral on Tuesday, is the latest sign of a growing divide in the Republican Party over President Donald Trump’s false claims of a rigged election, which Romney has pointedly criticized. The incident foreshadows the rancor expected in the nation’s capital this week as thousands of Trump backers arrive to protest Congress certifying the electoral college victory for President-elect Joe Biden.
Romney’s office declined to comment on the incident.
Trump supporters rally near White House awaiting president
As Congress prepared to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, thousands of people lined up before sunrise Wednesday to show their support for President Donald Trump and his baseless claims of election fraud.
Trump was expected to address his supporters later in the morning during a rally on the Ellipse, just south of the White House.
About an hour before Trump was set to speak, there were massive, dense lines at security checkpoints near the White House. At the Lincoln Memorial, dozens of Trump supporters stood on the steps with large Trump flags.
Nirav Peterson, who flew in from Seattle to attend the rally, said there would be a groundswell of anger and activism if Trump doesn’t serve another term and said Republicans who don’t back him should face primary challenges.
“People are angry. This isn’t going to go away,” Peterson said as she took video of the large crowd gathered beyond the steel barriers at the foot of the Washington Monument. “You have a huge, huge portion of the people who aren’t going to take it anymore.”
Like many others, Peterson was not wearing a mask. She said she opposes the shutdowns prompted by the pandemic and doesn’t believe anyone has died from COVID-19. More than 350,000 people have died from the virus in the U.S.
Republican Party faces defining moment under Trump’s shadow
The Republican Party is facing a defining moment.
The nearly 167-year-old party is divided over the typically mundane congressional certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory. The process, which will unfold Wednesday on Capitol Hill, is opening a schism between those wanting to honor democratic norms and those staying in lockstep with President Donald Trump out of hopes of avoiding his wrath and inheriting his supporters.
The final outcome is not in doubt: The results will eventually be certified for Biden, who will be sworn in as the nation’s 46th president two weeks later. But what comes next for the Republican Party is anything but clear.
It is party engulfed in a civil war, a split caused by degrees of loyalty to Trump. At stake: whether the party will maintain its fealty to Trump even after he leaves office and the GOP turns its eyes toward regaining the White House in 2024.
“This is the moment for Republicans to choose between deciding to break themselves free from this maniacal hold Trump has had on them or seal themselves inside the tomb he has built for them,” said Michael Steele, former head of the Republican Party. “The first shot out of the 2024 cannon will be fired. And they will either turn the cannon on themselves or move forward without the shackles of Trumpism around their ankles?”
The party’s factions have emerged in stark relief in recent days. More than 100 members of the House of Representatives, long held in Trump’s sway, have said they would object Wednesday to Biden’s victory.
