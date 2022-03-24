WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Justice Department on Thursday unsealed charges accusing four Russian officials of carrying out a series of cyberattacks targeting critical infrastructure in the United States, including a nuclear power plant in Kansas, and evidently compromising a petrochemical facility in Saudi Arabia.

The announcement covered hackings from 2012-18 but served as another warning from the Biden administration of Russia’s ability to conduct such operations. It came days after President Joe Biden told businesses that Moscow could wage such attacks to retaliate against countries that have forcefully opposed the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“Although the criminal charges unsealed today reflect past activity, they make crystal clear the urgent ongoing need for American businesses to harden their defenses and remain vigilant,” Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said in a statement. “Russian state-sponsored hackers pose a serious and persistent threat to critical infrastructure both in the United States and around the world.”

The four officials, including three members of Russia’s domestic intelligence agency, the Federal Security Service, are accused of breaching hundreds of energy companies around the world, showing the “dark art of the possible,” a Justice Department official said at a briefing with reporters.

The indictments essentially confirm what cyberresearchers have said for years: Russia was to blame for the intrusions. None of the Russian officials accused of the attacks have been apprehended.

In one of the indictments unsealed Thursday, a computer programmer for the Russian Ministry of Defense, Evgeny Gladkikh, 36, is accused of using a type of malware known as Triton to infiltrate a foreign petrochemical plant in 2017, leading to two emergency shutdowns at the facility. The indictment did not identify the plant’s location, but the details suggest the facility was in Saudi Arabia.

Investigators believed at the time that the intrusion was meant to trigger an explosion, but they said a mistake in the code prevented one. The safety system detected the malware and prompted a system shutdown.

In a separate indictment, federal prosecutors accused three Federal Security Service officers, Pavel Akulov, 36, Mikhail Gavrilov, 42, and Marat Tyukov, 39, of a yearslong effort to target and compromise the computer systems of hundreds of energy sector businesses around the world.

The three are accused of hacking Wolf Creek Nuclear Operating Corp., which runs a nuclear power plant near Burlington, Kansas, as well as other businesses that operate critical infrastructure.