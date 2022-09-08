A federal grand jury is examining the formation of — and spending by — a super political action committee created by Donald Trump after his loss in the 2020 election as he was raising millions of dollars by baselessly asserting the results had been marred by widespread voting fraud.

According to subpoenas issued by the grand jury, the contents of which were described to The New York Times, the Justice Department is interested in the inner workings of Save America PAC, Trump’s main fundraising vehicle after the election. Several similar subpoenas were sent Wednesday to junior and midlevel aides who worked in the White House and for Trump’s presidential campaign.

The new focus on Save America was reported earlier by ABC News.

Among the roughly half-dozen current and former Trump aides in the White House and the 2020 presidential campaign who are said to have received subpoenas this week were Beau Harrison, an aide to Trump in the White House and in his post-presidency, and William S. Russell, who similarly worked in the West Wing and now works for Trump’s personal office, according to several people familiar with the events.

A lawyer for Harrison declined to comment. A lawyer for Russell did not respond to a message seeking comment.

The fact that federal prosecutors are seeking information about Save America PAC is a new turn in an already sprawling investigation of the role Trump and some of his allies played in trying to overturn the election. These efforts culminated with the violent mob attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Those parts of the Jan. 6 inquiry related to Trump have so far centered on a plan to create slates of electors pledged to him in seven key swing states that Joe Biden had won.

The new subpoenas appeared to have been issued by a different grand jury in Washington than the one that has been gathering evidence about the so-called fake electors plan, which has focused on questions surrounding pro-Trump lawyers such as Rudy Giuliani and John Eastman.

At least one of the new subpoenas bore the name of a veteran federal prosecutor in Washington who specializes in fraud cases, suggesting this avenue of inquiry is devoted primarily to examining the spending and fundraising at Trump’s super PAC.

It also sought communications with a range of people, many of whom have been listed on other subpoenas focused on different aspects of Trump’s postelection efforts to stay in power. At least one of the new subpoenas sought any communications with Bruce Marks, a lawyer in Pennsylvania who worked on efforts to challenge the election results there.

At a hearing held in June by the House select committee investigating Jan. 6, Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., laid out the panel’s account of how the Save America PAC and Trump’s campaign raised $250 million after the election by claiming they were fighting widespread fraud when they knew there was none.

“Throughout the committee’s investigation, we found evidence that the Trump campaign and its surrogates misled donors as to where their funds would go and what they would be used for. So not only was there the big lie, there was the big rip-off,” Lofgren said. “Donors deserve to know where their funds are really going. They deserve better than what President Trump and his team did.”

The revelation that Save America PAC had fallen under scrutiny comes as Trump is at the center of a remarkable swirl of investigations at the state and federal levels, reaching from Georgia to New York to Florida.

This week, a federal judge in Florida ordered the appointment of an independent arbiter, known as a special master, to review a trove of more than 11,000 documents seized last month from Trump’s private club and residence. The search of the estate, Mar-a-Lago, was part of a Justice Department inquiry into whether Trump illegally retained national defense papers at the property and obstructed repeated attempts by government officials to retrieve them.