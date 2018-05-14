WASHINGTON (AP) — The opening of the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem amid bloodshed in Gaza has fueled global concern that U.S. policies are roiling the region.
President Donald Trump’s decision to shift the American Embassy to Jerusalem has sent plunging the prospects of Trump serving as a broker for Mideast peace.
Last week the president announced the withdrawal of the U.S. from the multinational Iran nuclear deal. That decision appears to have emboldened both Israel and Iran to move more forcefully toward full-on confrontation.
In Syria, Trump’s eagerness to pull out U.S. troops as soon as the Islamic State group is defeated has forced a reckoning by Iran’s enemies about the possibility that Tehran will fill the void.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 'Buckle up': As Mueller probe enters second year, Trump and allies go on war footing
- A 14th human foot - this one in a hiking boot - washes ashore in Canada
- What the royal bride-to-be means to black Londoners
- MH370 experts think they've finally solved the mystery of the doomed Malaysia Airlines flight
- In Cuba, the great American tourism boom goes bust
U.S. officials insist the administration remains committed to restarting the Israeli-Palestinian peace process.