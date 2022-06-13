WASHINGTON — Bill Stepien, former President Donald Trump’s campaign manager, will not appear in person as scheduled to testify Monday before the Jan. 6 committee because his wife went into labor, two people familiar with the events said.

Instead, Stepien’s attorney, Kevin Marino, will make a statement on his behalf. It is unclear whether Stepien will be called at another date.

Stepien had been expected to testify on what the president had been told about whether he had lost the 2020 election, starting with conversations on election night.

Related: Updating story + livestream Trump ex-campaign manager pulls out of hearing

Stepien, who was appointed to the role in July 2020, was present for the discussions in which Trump’s aides laid out for him what the data showed about whether it remained possible to thwart Joe Biden’s victory.

Trump had told aides weeks before Election Day that he would declare victory that night even if the races had not been called. Beginning on election night, Trump’s attorney, Rudy Giuliani, urged the president to declare victory, over the objection of other advisers.

Advertising

Panel members likely would have asked Stepien about those conversations, as well as about the fundraising efforts the Trump campaign made related to the former president’s baseless claims of widespread fraud.

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol has zeroed in on how many times Trump was told he had lost but persisted with his efforts to thwart the results.

Stepien had been set to appear under subpoena, and it was unclear how willing he would have been to deliver testimony that could be damaging to Trump. He is also advising Harriet Hageman, the candidate challenging the committee’s co-chair, Rep. Liz Cheney, in a Republican primary in Wyoming.