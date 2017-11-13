MANILA, Philippines (AP) — President Donald Trump is wrapping up his extensive trip to Asia with an international summit and one-on-one meetings with international partners, including his Philippine host who is overseeing a bloody drug war.

Trump was meeting Monday with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and dining with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull ahead of the East Asia summit in Manila.

The president met with Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte (doo-TEHR’-tay), who has been condemned by human rights groups for his crackdown on drug dealers and users. The White House says Trump briefly raised human rights issues with Duterte.

Trump is teasing a “major statement” on trade and North Korea in Washington on Wednesday when he returns. The White House has suggested the president may designate North Korea as a state sponsor of terrorism.