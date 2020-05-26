Hours after President Donald Trump was spotted Monday partaking in public Memorial Day remembrances without a face mask, he hopped on Twitter to retweet a Fox News commentator criticizing his Democratic opponent Joe Biden for wearing one.

“This might help explain why Trump doesn’t like to wear a mask in public,” Brit Hume, Fox News’s senior political analyst tweeted Monday evening, sharing a picture of Biden at a Delaware veterans memorial earlier that day. In the photo, which documents Biden’s first public appearance since mid-March, most of the 77-year-old’s face is obscured by a black mask and a pair of Ray-Ban aviator sunglasses.

This might help explain why Trump doesn’t like to wear a mask in public. Biden today. pic.twitter.com/9l1gw1ljBE — Brit Hume (@brithume) May 25, 2020

Hume’s tweet sparked instant backlash from a number of critics on the left. By early Tuesday, Hume was still trending on Twitter as detractors questioned whether he valued Biden looking “cool” more than encouraging efforts to slow the spread of the potentially deadly novel coronavirus that has now killed more than 97,000 Americans.

Trump, however, appeared unbothered by the outcry and shared the tweet to his 80.2 million followers Monday night.

Trump’s retweet came at the end of a holiday weekend defined by dueling optics. As officials urged social distancing and the number of reported covid-19 deaths in the U.S. crept closer to 100,000, viral photos and videos emerged showing beaches, pool parties and raceways packed with crowds raucously celebrating the long weekend.

But the contrasting approaches to Memorial Day appeared most obvious in the actions of the nation’s leaders – the president and the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee – as they paid public tributes on Monday to lives lost in past wars.

Trump, who has largely steered clear of being seen in public and at the White House wearing a mask, was barefaced as he participated in a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery and while speaking later at Fort McHenry in Baltimore. At Arlington, Trump was joined by first lady Melania Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and Defense Secretary Mark Esper – all of whom were seen without masks.

Meanwhile, Biden and his wife, both wearing black masks, left their neighborhood for the first time in more than two months to lay a wreath at the Delaware Memorial Bridge Veteran’s Memorial Park. Members of Biden’s staff and security detail also sported face coverings during Monday’s outing.

For many, the conflicting images of Trump and Biden marked yet another flash point in the ongoing culture war over the practice of wearing masks, which has become widely politicized as Republicans and Democrats have clashed over how to reopen the country amid the pandemic. Protests and incidents of violence have grown nationwide as some call orders mandating face coverings government overreach.

A handful of Republican leaders, meanwhile, including North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, have implored their constituents to not view the face coverings as political statements, but rather as a necessary tool to help contain the virus.

“I would really love to see in North Dakota that we could just skip this thing that other parts of the nation are going through, where they’re creating a divide – either it’s ideological or political or something – around mask versus no mask,” Burgum said at a news conference Friday.

During a Sunday appearance on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” DeWine stressed that what people do now “directly impacts others.”

“This is not about politics,” he said.

On Monday, Hume and Trump found themselves at the center of the escalating debate over masks.

Critics went after the pair for calling out Biden while simultaneously praising the former vice president’s decision to adhere to official health guidelines.

“Presidents lead by example, and wearing a mask helps protect others,” TJ Ducklo, a Biden campaign spokesman, told The Washington Post’s Sean Sullivan. “Donald Trump should try it, because his failure to act early on producing [personal protective equipment], on ramping up testing, and implementing a coherent national response to this crisis has cost thousands of Americans their lives.”

Ronald Klain, an adviser to Biden, hit back at Hume on Twitter with a nearly identical message.

“A President takes measures to protect others. That’s what a mask does,” Klain tweeted.

“That’s what a competent President would have done, months ago: on testing, on PPE, on social distancing,” he continued. “And many fewer Americans would be grieving today.”

As the reactions poured in Monday, Hume doubled down on his criticism of Biden, writing incorrectly that the Bidens had gone to a cemetery and suggesting that the masks were largely for show.

“Uh, he was visiting a cemetery and had been in quarantine for weeks,” Hume tweeted in response to one critic. “The video showed no one within six feet of him beside his wife. So what was the mask for, other than to virtue signal?”

In another tweet, Hume wrote, that Biden “got you to think he was showing concern, so I guess the mask served it purpose.”

Much like his original tweet, Hume’s responses were heavily ratioed as detractors pointed out inconsistencies in his argument. For instance, several people noted that Biden was seen Monday coming within six feet of his security.

