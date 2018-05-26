Nation & World Politics Trump welcomes home American held in jail in Venezuela, says it was a ‘very tough ordeal’ Originally published May 26, 2018 at 5:45 pm Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump welcomes home American held in jail in Venezuela, says it was a ‘very tough ordeal’ The Associated Press Next StoryAmerican freed from jail in Venezuela says he’s ‘overwhelmed with gratitude’ to those who sought his release Previous StoryBackchannel with ‘Dracula’ helped free Utah man in Venezuela