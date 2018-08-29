WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump urged evangelical leaders this week to get out the vote for the upcoming congressional elections and warned of “violence” by opponents if Republicans lose control of Congress.
That’s according to attendees at a Monday dinner at the White House, which was attended by dozens of Christian pastors, ministers and supporters of the president. Audio was obtained by media outlets, including The New York Times.
Trump talked up his administration’s efforts to bolster conservative Christian causes and warned the efforts could be quickly undone.
He warned those gathered that, “you’re one election away from losing everything you’ve got.”
And he said if Democrats win, they “will overturn everything that we’ve done and they’ll do it quickly and violently.” He specifically mentioned self-described antifa, or anti-fascist groups.