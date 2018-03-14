ST. LOUIS (AP) — President Donald Trump is traveling to Missouri to promote recent tax cuts and campaign for Republican U.S. Senate candidate Josh Hawley.

Trump is scheduled to visit the Boeing plant in St. Louis Wednesday. He’ll hold a round table with business leaders and workers, then plans to attend a fundraiser for Hawley.

During a November trip to Missouri, Trump publicly endorsed the Republican Hawley in his campaign for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Democrat Claire McCaskill.

Trump also previously visited a Springfield, Missouri, manufacturing plant in August to launch his push for an overhaul of the nation’s tax system. He’ll return with a win under his belt after Congress passed legislation to significantly cut taxes for corporations while providing more modest tax breaks for middle-class families.