LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — President Donald Trump is urging his supporters in Ohio to vote Republican in the Nov. 6 midterm election.

It’s the president’s third campaign rally this week. He has a fourth one scheduled for Saturday night in Kentucky.

Trump is using Friday’s event to boost Ohio GOP candidates for governor and for Congress.

He is also touting economic gains under his leadership and says those achievements would be reversed if Republicans are voted out of office.

The audience at the Warren County Fairgrounds also cheered when Trump said an American pastor who had been imprisoned for nearly two years in Turkey has been freed and is en route to Washington after stopping in Germany for a check-up.

Trump is expected to meet pastor Andrew Brunson at the White House on Saturday.